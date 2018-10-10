Former MPA booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Cantonment police Tuesday booked a former MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-N for possessing state lands and further renting out to others, however, no arrest was made on Tuesday, said the police. Multan city tehsildar M Shafiq lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police, stating that PML-N ex-MPA Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari had illegally occupied the state land.
