Former MPA booked

MULTAN: Cantonment police Tuesday booked a former MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-N for possessing state lands and further renting out to others, however, no arrest was made on Tuesday, said the police. Multan city tehsildar M Shafiq lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police, stating that PML-N ex-MPA Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari had illegally occupied the state land.