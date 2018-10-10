Wed October 10, 2018
National

October 10, 2018

Baig elected director World Federation of Consuls

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Director World Federation of Consuls, President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh and Hon. Consul General of Yemen has been re-elected on the board of Directors of World Federation of Consuls (WFC) for the fourth consecutive term of 10 years.

Baig secured the highest votes in the election of the 12th Congress of Consul Generals from Oct 4_6, 2018 at the general assembly held at Egmont Palace, Brussels representing Pakistan. Baig also attended the opening session of the congress at Senate of Belgium in Brussels.

The FICAC is a representative body of honorary consuls, operating under the Vienna Convention 1963, recognized by the European Union and the United Nation and has more than 100 member countries. Baig termed his election by securing the highest votes from the members countries, as a great honor for Pakistan.

Latest News

