Abid Sher’s mother dies of protracted illness

FAISALABAD: The mother of Abid Sher Ali, ex-federal minister, expired here on Tuesday after protracted illness. She was the first cousin of former premier Nawaz Sharif. The funeral prayer of the departed soul was held here at Nazimabad. A large number of local PML-N workers and their leaders, local traders and businessmen attended the funeral prayer. They offered fateha for the departed soul. Quran Khawani for the late mother of ex-minister will be held at Kashmir House, Nazimabad at 8:00am on Wednesday (today).