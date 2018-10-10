1,981 kanals land retrieved from squatters: DC

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Shoaib Tariq Warriach said the district administration had so far retrieved some 1,981 kanal land worth Rs 780 million from squatters. Talking to reporters, the DC said the anti-encroachment operation was underway successfully and after getting clear the GT Road, now the operation was being shifted to city areas. He said 2,852 encroachments had been removed and eight cases were registered against those who put up resistance during the operation.