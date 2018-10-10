Steps underway to promote agriculture sector: minister

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial Tuesday said the government was taking effective steps to promote agriculture sector. Addressing a seminar organised by the agriculture department, the minister said Pakistani rice was being demanded from all over the world due to its high taste and quality and during 2017-18 some 2.29 million ton rice was exported. Langrial said purpose of reforms in agriculture sector meant to increase quality and quantity of our products by adopting new methods.