Balochistan minister meets Buzdar

LAHORE: Balochistan Forest Minister Mir Ziaullah called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion. Usman Buzdar said that we all have to move along in the journey of national development and prosperity and added that passions of brotherhood, harmony and cohesion will be promoted among the provinces. We all have to make a new Pakistan together. Balochistan is very near to my heart and every possible effort will be made for its development, Buzdar concluded.