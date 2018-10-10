World Mental Health Day today: Youth vulnerable to mental stress, illnesses, says expert

PESHAWAR: A known psychiatrist Professor Dr Khalid Mufti has said that the young population living in emergency situations is vulnerable to mental stress and illnesses, which need a proper attention.

He was delivering a lecture at the Ibadat Hospital on Tuesday in connection with the World Mental Health Day which is marked on October 10.

The expert said that the day is observed every year with the general objective of raising awareness about the mental health issues the world over and mobilizing endeavours for the mental health.

Dr Khalid Mufti said the World Health Organisation (WHO) set a theme for the day every year, adding the day is being observed this year under the theme of, "Young people and mental health in a changing world". Citing the WHO resource, the senior psychiatrist said that early years of adulthood are a time of life when one undergoes several changes such as changing schools, leaving home, and starting university or taking a new job.

He said adults can cope with these challenging easily if they have caring families, and they suffer from stress and fears if the case is otherwise. If not understood and managed, he pointed out, these feelings caused mental illness.

Dr Khalid Mufti said in Pakistan the young people are vulnerable to mental illness due to stress caused by the struggle for a better life, disturbed parental issues due to conflicts, poverty, heavy pollution and disasters (both natural and man-made). He said according to the WHO half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14 but most cases go undetected and untreated.

"In terms of the burden of the disease among adolescents, depression is the third leading cause. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds. The harmful use of illicit drugs among adolescents is a major issue in many countries and can lead to risky behaviours such as suicide, temper outbursts, violence or dangerous driving and bad eating habits," he said while quoting the key facts and statistics given by the WHO.

Dr Khalid Mufti said according to the WHO, mental health conditions account for 16 per cent of the global burden of disease and injury in people aged 10-19 years. He said depression is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents and suicide is the third leading cause of death in 15-19-year-olds. In Pakistan around 300,000 people are at risk of making suicide attempts and about over 15,000 people take their lives every year in urban areas of Pakistan, adding most suicides can be prevented.

The senior psychiatrist said that budgetary allocations for the mental health were insufficient and treatment facilities scarce. Dr Khalid Mufti said the successive governments made promises and pledged to undertake efforts in the past without working solutions but only when youth-oriented mental health issues came to a limelight through the media. He explained his point by referring to the suicides in Chitral mainly by teenage girls by jumping into the river.