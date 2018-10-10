Punjab minister meets Dutch ambassador

‘Steps taken to protect human rights’

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights Aijaz Alam met with Netherlands Ambassador Ms RD Stella in New Minister Block’s office here on Tuesday.

They discussed welfare of women, children’s rights, especially rights of minorities in the meeting. The minister said all possible measures are being taken for the protection of human rights and resolving minorities' problems.

He said more steps in future included free medical camps, scholarships in private educational institutions, helpline for minorities and initiative of taskforces. The minister said the previous government set up minority advisory council but did not perform well.

“In our government, it will reach district level for more effective results. In this regard district officers of Human Rights will be appointed in each district and awareness campaign will be launched because most of people are unaware of their rights,” the minister added. The ambassador praised the planning of the minister for the protection of Human Rights and assured support to protect Human Rights, especially of minorities.