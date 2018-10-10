Wed October 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

Norwegian envoy calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunner Eriksn called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and discussed law and order in the region besides measures to strengthen Pak-Norway relations.

During the meeting at the Governor’s House on Tuesday, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar expressed his desire to enhance the friendly relations with Norway. He said both the countries could benefit from the experience of each other through exchange of delegations.

Sarwar said the country had fought a long war against terror, adding that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies had defeated the terrorists. He said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and desired friendly relations with its neighbours based on equality.

The governor said vast investment opportunities were available in Punjab, adding that the government was formulating long-term policies to improve country’s economy. He said provision of health, education and basic facilities of life was the top priority of the PTI government.

Kjell-Gunner Eriksn said the Norwegian government would ensure cooperation to increase investments in Pakistan besides supporting in technical and vocational training to the youths and other sectors. The Norwegian diplomat felicitated Ch Sarwar on his elevation as Punjab Governor for the second time and conveyed his best wishes.

