SZABIST celebrates World Teacher’s Day

Karachi: Campus. Teacher’s day is celebrated throughout the world to honor and appreciate the profession of teaching. Similarly SZABIST as one of the recognized educational institution in Pakistan also celebrated the Teacher’s day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and SZABIST Karachi along with Parahao Sabaq organized a seminar with key stakeholders including the Youth, Teachers, Government officials, CSOs, Academia and Media to celebrate Teachers Day and discuss critical evidence based thematic areas. The speakers shared their personal journeys and experiences in the field of teaching and training.

President SZABIST, Madam Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Vice President of Academics SZABIST Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati , Dean of Management Science, Dr. Kaiser Bengali, Vice President Administration & Finance, Ms. Nasreen Haque and Head of Education Department, Dr Najmunnisa graced the occasion.***