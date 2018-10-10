Eight college cafeterias sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams of the authority carried out a special drive against educational institutions and hostels for inspecting the food safety measures here Tuesday.

The authority visited around 128 messes and cafeterias of private and public universities in a daylong operation across the provincial metropolis. The food safety teams shut down eight cafeterias, including Punjab University Girls Hostel 5’s canteen and student bakers and snack bar in Lahore. Besides, PFA’s watchdogs raided PU’s student food corner and the main cafeteria of COMSATS University under the supervision of food safety officers and sealed both the premises.

The PFA DG Muhammad Usman said that they had sealed canteens and penalised food business operators with heavy fine over poor sanitation conditions, the presence of expired products, use of fake ketchup and for selling carbonated drinks. Teams have also found rancid oil which was being used for frying the chicken and other food dishes. He said that several cafeterias were doing business without getting medical certificates from PFA. Usman said that hundreds of thousands of students approached canteens to beat the hunger pangs on daily basis, whereas it makes our key responsibility to ensure the availability of standard food for students in educational institutions.

He said that PFA is working on legislation on awarding contracts only to those companies which had been registered from PFA and through this way we can improve the quality of food as per law.