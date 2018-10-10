Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eight college cafeterias sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams of the authority carried out a special drive against educational institutions and hostels for inspecting the food safety measures here Tuesday.

The authority visited around 128 messes and cafeterias of private and public universities in a daylong operation across the provincial metropolis. The food safety teams shut down eight cafeterias, including Punjab University Girls Hostel 5’s canteen and student bakers and snack bar in Lahore. Besides, PFA’s watchdogs raided PU’s student food corner and the main cafeteria of COMSATS University under the supervision of food safety officers and sealed both the premises.

The PFA DG Muhammad Usman said that they had sealed canteens and penalised food business operators with heavy fine over poor sanitation conditions, the presence of expired products, use of fake ketchup and for selling carbonated drinks. Teams have also found rancid oil which was being used for frying the chicken and other food dishes. He said that several cafeterias were doing business without getting medical certificates from PFA. Usman said that hundreds of thousands of students approached canteens to beat the hunger pangs on daily basis, whereas it makes our key responsibility to ensure the availability of standard food for students in educational institutions.

He said that PFA is working on legislation on awarding contracts only to those companies which had been registered from PFA and through this way we can improve the quality of food as per law.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone