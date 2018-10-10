Wed October 10, 2018
National

October 10, 2018

FATF told about steps taken against money-laundering

Monitoring desk

ISLAMABAD: Talks between Pakistani officials and Asia Pacific Group were initiated in the federal capital on Monday.

Pakistani officials briefed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) about the measures taken by the country to check money-laundering and terror financing. The delegation was informed that under the light of the United Nations recommendations, Pakistan has taken all possible measures to curb terror financing and money-laundering. It was further assured that Pakistan will ensure implementation of United Nations General Assembly rules 1276 and 1373.

Earlier a nine-member delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday night for a 10-day visit. The regional body for the Asia Pacific region is in Pakistan to review measures taken by the country to check money-laundering and terror-financing. The dialogue will continue till Oct 19.

During its visit, the delegation will hold meeting with finance minister, governor State Bank of Pakistan and other relevant officials. It is pertinent to mention here that the cross-border movement of currency by the UN designated groups was among the four key areas of concerns that became the base for placing Pakistan on the grey list maintained by the FATF. However, Pakistan had denied these allegations.

