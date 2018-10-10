Wed October 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

PTI to protect blasphemy laws: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said the PTI government would protect blasphemy laws (295-C, PPC) and the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than every religious party in the country.

Addressing a reception hosted by Tanzim Ittehad Ummat (TIU) on Tuesday, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s love for Islam and Pakistan is untiring, and only he could make the corrupt mafia in the country an example for the coming generations.

The minister said the PTI government was in constant contacts with the Saudi government for providing maximum relief to the Umrah pilgrims. He asked the prayer leaders and Ulema to promote in their sermons wearing helmet for protecting the lives of riders.

TIU chairman Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi delivered a presidential address. Other scholars who spoke on the occasion included Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Pir Munawwar Hasan Jamaati, Maulana Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi, Pir Jamilur Rehman, Qari Zawwar Bahadur, Pir Qutbuddin Faridi, Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Mufti Muhammad Imran, mufti Abubakar Awan and others.

