Ex-minister’s five gunmen booked in torture case

HAFIZABAD: City police have registered a case against five gunmen of former federal minister and his nephew on the charge of torturing a motor mechanic here but no arrests have been made till this report was filed. According to the FIR, motor mechanic M Aslam had made a workshop on Sargodha Road near Abbas filling station. About a month ago, gunman Fazal Shah of ex-minister Liaquat Abbas Bhatti came at his workshop and asked him to go with him to Abbas filling station. When he arrived there, Azhar Bhatti, nephew of the minister, asked him to repair his uncle’s vehicle. When Aslam denied repairing the vehicle, Azhar Bhatti and five other gunmen tortured him severely.