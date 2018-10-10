Reply sought in law officers’ appointment case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais to submit a comprehensive reply on the procedure for appointment of law officers in Punjab.

A local lawyer had filed a petition challenging process for the appointment of the government’s law officers and seeking a direction to formulate a mechanism for the purpose beyond political consideration.

The petitioner-lawyer argued that law officers had been appointed on political grounds who remained loyal to government instead of the State. He said the government’s lawyers drew salaries from taxpayers’ money but defended a specific political government.

He said appointment mechanism of law officers was not regulated by any rules or law and was totally dependent on the pleasure of the executive head of the government, which is itself against the fair exercise of discretionary appointments.

He pleaded that professionalism could be introduced in the law officers if some procedure was adopted for the appointments at the advocate general office through proper advertisements, written tests or interviews.

Earlier, Additional Advocate General Anwaar Hussain argued that the chief minister of the province enjoyed discretionary powers under Article 140 of the Constitution to make appointments at the Advocate General office. He said the Supreme Court had already decided a similar matter in many judgments upholding the powers of the executive. Justice Ayesha A Malik directed the AGP to come up with a comprehensive response on the matter by November 22.