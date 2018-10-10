Arbitrary fare hike irks passengers in KP

PESHAWAR: The drivers and passengers exchanged harsh words in the passenger coaches plying between Mardan and Peshawar after increase in the CNG price from Rs96 to Rs109.

The conductors collecting fare from passengers argued that they got the CNG at Rs109 per kilogram and it was impossible for them to continue their business at the old rate. However, the passengers asked the government to issue a notification about the CNG price hike.

The drivers and conductors argued the government did not fix the fare after the CNG price hike. They said that the transporters increased Rs10 from one stop to another. Some passengers got off the vehicles after coming to know about the increase in the fare and also tried to convince others not to accept the unilateral decisions of the transporters.

The passengers recalled the transporters never reduced fare when the prices of petrol or CNG came down but they enhanced the fare on their own instead of waiting for the government's notification. The passengers cursed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government for the mess. An old woman said she could not afford to pay the increased fare. She said she was going to Peshawar to enroll her grandson at a seminary.

However, a student sitting beside her resolved the issue by paying her fare and cursed the government for the sudden increase making lives of the people miserable. Naeem Khan, hailing from Mardan, said he comes from Mardan to Peshawar daily for his private job and he would pay Rs10 extra for each stop.

He said the poor consumers were the ultimate sufferers for such decision. The rulers made tall claims before elections but now they had started creating problems for the people, he added. When approached, a Member Provincial Assembly belonging to PTI, wishing anonymity, told The News that he did not know the details and expressed ignorance as to what was going on.

However, he expressed the hope that the newly formed government would overcome these problems after some time. He held the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz responsible for the existing problems. He claimed that the common man was well aware and they could not blame the PTI government for such difficult decisions.

He observed the PTI government was cleaning the dirt of the previous governments and the PTI rulers would pull the country out of the existing crises. He suggested the people to wait for getting relief.