Punjab’s reply sought in Basant case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition filed by District Kite Flying Association challenging the imposition of ban on Basant festival by government. The petitioner through its counsel Usman Khokhar pleaded that the ban on the festival had not only ruined the business but also deprived the people of their earning as they are facing financial hardships. He pointed out that government had imposed a ban on Basant in 2007 following the increase in death toll of people owing to kite flying, adding that if the government’s stance is deemed correct then why Basant was celebrated in 2008 and 2009. Khokhar contended that the association had filed applications to respondents but all in vain. He said the section 5 and subsection 2 of Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act 2009 clearly says a time of 15 days will be given for kite flying business.

He implored the respondents are obliged to allow the petitioner to start their business within the framework of law, but even after the order of country’s top court and by regulating law, neither the respondents are doing their legal duties as has been defined in the law under discussion nor allowing the petitioner to start their business even in accordance with the law. He said the respondents are not announcing the date of kite flying as is provided in the law. He prayed the court that the ban notification dated February 27, 2007 be declared null and void. The respondents be directed to announce 15-day time of kite flying business as mentioned in the law.