India trampling human rights in IHK unhindered: Maleeha

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN Maleeha Lodhi has said India is trampling basic human rights in Held Kashmir unhindered and international community should take solid and meaningful steps to sort our Kashmir conundrum.

She said this during a debate in UN General Assembly Tuesday. She reiterated Pakistan wants to resolve all the problems including Kashmir through dialogue. India always evaded to pursuing talks process with Pakistan to bring to end the disputes and Kashmir is the oldest outstanding issue on Security Council agenda.

It is regrettable that UN resolutions have not been implemented so far on Kashmir issue, she added. She underlined that high Commissioner report has exposed Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir. Fundamental rights are being violated in an organised manner in IHK.

She stressed that it is necessary that root causes of terrorism should be addressed and long outstanding issues and the factors like lawlessness should be brought to end. She stated that army has cleansed Pakistan’s soil from terrorists.