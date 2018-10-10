Khaleda ‘can’t use left hand’

DHAKA: Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia, transferred to hospital last weekend from the 19’th-century jail where she is the only prisoner, can no longer use her left hand, her doctor told AFP on Tuesday.

Zia, 73, was jailed in February for corruption and has been on trial in a special room in the abandoned Dhaka Central Jail on additional graft charges that her supporters say are politically motivated.

On Saturday Zia, a long rival to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was transferred to hospital because of poor health following an order from the South Asian country’s High Court.

"Her symptoms have worsened in the last few months," Abdul Jalil Chowdhury, one of the physicians at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital who has since examined her, told AFP.