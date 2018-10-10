Three Pak pairs in Nemoz ATF 14 & Under semis

KARACHI: Three pairs of Pakistani players moved into the semi-finals of doubles category of Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-1 on Tuesday. In the quarter-finals at Karachi Gymkhana, the second seed pair of Hasheesh Kumar and Ashar Mir beat Bilal Asim and Ahmed Nail 6-0, 6-3.

Farooq Atiq and Zain Ehtisham defeated Muhammad Kashan and Mir Saqib 6-1, 6-1. Taha Aman and Ammar Ismail won against Ayan Khan and Taimoor Khan 6-0, 6-1. Taha and Ammar will face the top seed pair of Aarav Hada and Pranav Manandhar from Nepal, who got bye in the first round, in the semi-finals.

Farooq and Zain are drawn against Hasheesh and Ashar. In the consolation draw for 9-16 places in singles, Bilal Asim thrashed Ibrahim Qureshi 6-0, 6-0; Mir Saqib smashed Zain 6-0, 6-1; wildcard entrant Farooq beat Taimor 6-0, 6-1; and Ayan overpowered Kashan 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Farooq will face Bilal, and Ayan is up against Zain. Taimoor will play against Ibrahim, while Kashan is to face Mir Saqib.