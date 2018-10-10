Cannavaro says CSL title race ‘will go to last game’

SHANGHAI: Fabio Cannavaro expects the Chinese Super League (CSL) title race between his side Guangzhou Evergrande and leaders Shanghai SIPG to go to “the last minute of the last game”.

A four-horse race a couple of months ago has been reduced to a straight fight between the two sides after Shandong Luneng and Beijing Guoan fell away.With five games left, the expensive Brazilian duo of Hulk and Oscar at SIPG are top, four points clear of Cannavaro’s reigning champions.

After seeing his team — who have lifted seven consecutive CSL crowns — win 3-0 at Hebei China Fortune on Saturday, Cannavaro said: “I’ve been in the football world for so many years now.

“I know that too many things can happen in five matches,” the Italian World Cup winner was quoted by Soccer News as saying. “I’ve always believed that we will not know the league champion until the last minute of the last game.”