Tayyab, Farhan, Israr, Asim in quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob, Israr Ahmed, and Asim Khan reached the quarter-finals of the $20,000 FMC International Squash Championship (for men) at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore on Tuesday.

In the second round, seventh seed Asim smashed unseeded Amaad Fareed 11-2, 11-5, 11-5 in 30 minutes. Sixth seed Mohd Syafiq Kamal from Malaysia was stunned by unseeded Israr 6-11, 12-10, 8-11, 6-11 in 40 minutes.

Eighth seed Farhan beat Tsz Kwan Lau from Hong Kong 11-7, 12-10, 11-7 in just 26 minutes. Fifth seed Tayyab defeated Chi Him Wong from Hong Kong 11-5, 11-1 (retired).

Top seed Youssef Soliman from Egypt thrashed Robert Downer from England 11-9, 11-9, 12-10 in just 37 minutes. Third seed Mazen Gamal from Egypt defeated Henry Leung from Hong Kong 11-7, 11-9, 12-10 in 39 minutes.

Fourth seed Auguste Dussourd from France won against Tang Ming Hong from Hong Kong 13-11, 2-11, 13-11, 3-11, 11-9 in 57 minutes. Second seed Ivan Yuen from Malaysia thrashed Ali Bukhari 11-7, 11-2, 11-8 in 26 minutes. In the quarter-finals, Youssef is up against Asim, Farhan will play against Mazen, Auguste is drawn against Tayyab, and Israr is to face Ivan.