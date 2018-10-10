‘Sri Lanka’s situation similar to England’s after 2015 WC’

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s new One-day International (ODI) captain Dinesh Chandimal believes that their current situation, after crashing out of the Asia Cup last month, is similar to England’s following their group-stage exit in the 2015 World Cup.

“I actually did go back and look at where England were in one-dayers - they didn’t even make it out of the group stage of the 2015 World Cup,” Chandimal said.

“They were really struggling back then. One of the main things they have got right since then is that their fielding has been excellent. That’s a big lesson for us, because we’re in a similar place to where they were in terms of one-day cricket. If we can apply those lessons, then we will be able to defeat this No. 1 team, and it could be a big turning point for us.”

Awful fielding has dogged Sri Lanka since 2015, with successive coaches having attempted various fixes, including fielding-intensive training sessions and punishments for dropped catches. The board had even brought Jonty Rhodes to Sri Lanka for a 10-day fielding camp at one stage. Catching standards, nevertheless, have continued to be poor, with at least three chances going down across the two recent matches at the Asia Cup.

“That’s the biggest change we are trying to make in this series - give priority to our fielding and give it a lot of attention,” he said. “We know that with the opposition’s batting or bowling, you can’t control that on the day, but we can control our attitude and energy on the field. That’s one area we’ve identified - somewhere we’ve failed in one-day cricket.”

In addition to being tasked with turning around the fielding and generally returning Sri Lanka to their former ODI glory, Chandimal must also ensure he is a performing member of the XI himself.

Although he has had periods of run production, Chandimal’s modest scoring rates have often been seen to exemplify the kind of outdated one-day cricket Sri Lanka are accused of playing.“When I first arrived I batted very aggressively, but after you play for a while you are burdened with team responsibilities,” Chandimal said.“There have been some setbacks along the way in one-day cricket. But a lot of the time now the coach is talking to me about going back to my normal game now,” he added.