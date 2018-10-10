Infection under control but full recovery to take time: Shakib

MELBOURNE: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan received good news on Tuesday when the medical report about his injured finger confirmed that the infection was under control.

However, Shakib will remain on antibiotics for another week before he can leave Melbourne and begin his rehabilitation process back home.There was visible improvement around the infected area on the base of his little finger on his left hand. Doctors in Dhaka had to remove pus from his hand last week after it had swollen quite badly while Shakib was playing the Asia Cup in the UAE last month.

“The report is good. The infection is under control. Full recovery will take time though,” Shakib told Prothom Alo after he spent the last two days here at a hospital.After he completes the antibiotics course, the doctors will have another look at the infected finger before prescribing the next course of action.According to the rehabilitation process, Shakib will be out of action for three months but if the pain subsides, he may not need further surgery.