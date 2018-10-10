Morgan would be willing to drop himself at World Cup

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka: England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has said that he will be prepared to sit out of the playing XI at the ICC 2019 World Cup if it benefits the team.

England, the No 1 team in the ICC ODI Men’s Rankings, have never won the World Cup, reaching the final but finishing second best in 1979, 1987 and 1992.They turned around their 50-over game following a first-round exit in the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand, adopting an aggressive batting style. With the 2019 chapter set to take place at home in England and Wales, Morgan’s side are the favourites.

Morgan has been an integral part of the new-look England side, but said that if the team management feels he isn’t pulling his weight, he is happy to axe himself, as soon as in the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka.

“It is a brave call but we have come a long way with this team and we need to put ourselves in the best position in order to be contenders,” Morgan, whose England have won eight bilateral series in a row, told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“If that means I am not good enough to be in the team as a captain or as a player I will be the first one to say it, I’m an honest guy. I’m more than capable of making a tough decision. I’ve dropped myself in the past to create opportunities for guys and see if they can play at international level or given them an extra chance to prove themselves. When you drop yourself as a captain it sets the tone and example of ‘nobody’s place is cemented’,”

“We are trying to build a squad of 16 or 17 to try and win a World Cup, that’s the objective. It’s not an individual trying to get runs or wickets – it’s a team collective everyone must be prepared to buy into.”

England lost 5-2 when they played an ODI series in Sri Lanka under Alastair Cook in 2014, following which Morgan took over as captain, overseeing the poor performance at the World Cup.This time, back in Sri Lanka in the lead up to another World Cup, Morgan is more hopeful.“It’s a new tour, different conditions and the challenge for us, like any other winter tour, is applying our own mentality and positive, aggressive style of play,” he said.