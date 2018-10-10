Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

Sports

A
Agencies
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Morgan would be willing to drop himself at World Cup

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka: England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has said that he will be prepared to sit out of the playing XI at the ICC 2019 World Cup if it benefits the team.

England, the No 1 team in the ICC ODI Men’s Rankings, have never won the World Cup, reaching the final but finishing second best in 1979, 1987 and 1992.They turned around their 50-over game following a first-round exit in the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand, adopting an aggressive batting style. With the 2019 chapter set to take place at home in England and Wales, Morgan’s side are the favourites.

Morgan has been an integral part of the new-look England side, but said that if the team management feels he isn’t pulling his weight, he is happy to axe himself, as soon as in the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka.

“It is a brave call but we have come a long way with this team and we need to put ourselves in the best position in order to be contenders,” Morgan, whose England have won eight bilateral series in a row, told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“If that means I am not good enough to be in the team as a captain or as a player I will be the first one to say it, I’m an honest guy. I’m more than capable of making a tough decision. I’ve dropped myself in the past to create opportunities for guys and see if they can play at international level or given them an extra chance to prove themselves. When you drop yourself as a captain it sets the tone and example of ‘nobody’s place is cemented’,”

“We are trying to build a squad of 16 or 17 to try and win a World Cup, that’s the objective. It’s not an individual trying to get runs or wickets – it’s a team collective everyone must be prepared to buy into.”

England lost 5-2 when they played an ODI series in Sri Lanka under Alastair Cook in 2014, following which Morgan took over as captain, overseeing the poor performance at the World Cup.This time, back in Sri Lanka in the lead up to another World Cup, Morgan is more hopeful.“It’s a new tour, different conditions and the challenge for us, like any other winter tour, is applying our own mentality and positive, aggressive style of play,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone