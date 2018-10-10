Amir Khan sheltered outlaws at Nine Zero, testifies witness

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday recorded the statement of a Rangers officer, who identified Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Amir Khan for sheltering alleged outlaws at then party headquarters Nine Zero.

Khan is being tried as the key accused in the case relating to MQM leaders providing shelter to alleged terrorists at Nine Zero. Two detained party activists, namely Minhaj Qazi and Raees (alias Raees Mama), are also being tried in this case. Several others, including Imran Niazi and Naeem Ahmed, have been declared proclaimed offenders.

Deputy Superintendent of Rangers Riaz identified Khan on Tuesday. He said he had arrested the MQM leader from a place located near Nine Zero’s Khursheed Memorial Hall.

Khan, Qazi and Mama were produced before the ATC judge. All three accused denied the charges against them and pleaded not guilty. The court then fixed October 20 as the next date of hearing so Khan’s counsel could argue the statement of the Rangers officer.

Khan is out on bail in this case. Qazi and Mama have been accused of being target killers. After the three accused had earlier denied the charges, the court had summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements. Now that the paramilitary officer has provided his version, the court will continue the hearing on October 20.

Khan and other MQM workers were arrested by the Rangers in a raid conducted at the then party headquarters as well as the adjoining areas on March 11 three years ago.

Khan was detained for over 90 days and a case was registered against him and other party leaders accusing them of assisting and sheltering outlaws. Khan had later obtained bail in this case.

Besides Khan, Amir (alias Amir Sarphata), Faisal (alias Faisal Mota), Amir Teli, Farhan (alias Farhan Mullah) and Ubaid (alias Ubaid K2) were arrested in the 2015 raid. Most of these accused are being tried for possession of around 250 illegal weapons.