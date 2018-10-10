LCCI slams rupee devaluation

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to direct Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan to immediately intervene in the matter of rupee devaluation, as it is bound to hit all the sectors of the economy hard, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that the government should start immediate consultation with the stakeholders, as increase in dollar value would spoil trade and economic activities, besides hitting the common man. It seems windfall for exporters, but it would not last long, he added.

The Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan need to ascertain the factors weakening the value of the rupee and check the possibilities of undue speculations and panic buying. This will help stabilise the rupee and restore the confidence of the business community, he said.