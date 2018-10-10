Rupee stability stressed in naya Pakistan

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel (BMP) Ahmad Jawad said supply of dollar is tight, and it is causing increase in demand.

Some corners were of the opinion that people, due to weak economic fundamentals, preferred to dollars as a safe-haven, a factor that pushed rates up. Finance Minister Asad Umer might devise a comprehensive strategy to improve the supply of greenback, the official said

Jawad also said we must understand that depreciation of rupee means a burden on the economy. It increases the cost of debt servicing by both the private sector and the government.

Cost of foreign travel and education also increases and so does inflation. Foreign exchange reserves give promise to deal with the future payment problems, however, they do not earn any significant income. It was important to stabilise the value of rupee, to save the economy from problems related to depreciating currency.