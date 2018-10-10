‘Cloud transformation getting popular’

KARACHI: Pakistan has witnessed tremendous growth in its cloud transformation drive over the last few years with companies realising the need to innovate by leveraging cloud and adopting emerging technologies,” said Syed Azam Abidi, country head applications at Oracle Pakistan, in a media talk on Tuesday.

From financial institutions to telecommunications, apparel manufacturers to blue chip companies, local businesses have come on board for faster innovation and business transformation through cloud applications.

“Pakistan has made major strides towards becoming a cloud-ready nation and we are witnessing more and more organisations gradually migrating their business processes and data to the cloud,” he said.