Wed October 10, 2018
Business

October 10, 2018

EPCL, TCF to build two schools

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL) as part of its CSR initiative signed an agreement with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to setup two new purpose-built school campuses in Ghaggar Phattak, Bin Qasim Town.

These facilities would cost Rs50.5 million to serve as a primary school for girls and boys in the vicinity, which lacks quality education infrastructure. The agreement was signed by EPCL CEO and President Imran Anwer and TCF CEO and President Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad.

EPCL Head of Public Affairs and CSR Rao Mubeen Ahmed said these schools would provide quality education through TCF to more than 1,200 underserved children. “We are committed to pay a handsome contribution towards the betterment of the less privileged communities in various fields like education, health, safe drinking, skill development and environment to bring positive change within these neglected areas of our country,” he added.

TCF CEO said, “More than 22 million children in Pakistan have never seen the inside of a classroom. This leaves them destined to a cycle of illiteracy, poverty and street life. To change this bleak situation, all stakeholders need to come together to take education to the most underserved areas of our country.” EPCL also established a primary school with TCF back in 2015 in Haji Jangi Khan Gotth, Gaghar Phattak where approximately 350 students are enrolled in two shifts. In April 2018, EPCL took another step to benefit more deserving children by starting a second (evening) shift accommodating around 180 students.

