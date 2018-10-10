DIBPL posts 65pc growth in profit

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) profits increased 65 percent to Rs1,853 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, up from Rs1,121 million in the corresponding period.

DIBPL in its recent board meeting held in Dubai, approved the condensed interim financial statements of the bank for the nine months period, declaring earnings per share (EPS) of Rs1.59, a statement said.

The DIBPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Islamic Bank UAE, has achieved sustainable growth in its financing portfolio. Asset quality indicators of the bank showed positive trends which recorded lowest non-performing financing ratios in the banking industry, the statement added.

DIBPL CEO Junaid Ahmed said the major contributors in high profitability were net spread earned, which grew by 24 percent, while non-funded income increased by 12 percent, compared to the same period last year.

This increase was primarily attributed to growth in average earning assets, growth in high yielding corporate, commercial and consumer segments.

DIBPL is currently operating with 200 branches and 40 branchless banking booths across Pakistan.