Pakistan’s ‘devaluation disorder’ hits all-time high

LAHORE: Devaluation of rupee, especially the way it was swung, was as irrational as it can get, as it lays bare that the central bank shrank from its responsibility of carrying out well-planned currency depreciation, leaving the markets to wolves.

No dependable regulator leaves its currency to manipulators and speculators.

It’s true that there was a need to devalue the rupee, but it should have been managed by the State Bank of Pakistan in a classic way. High devaluation without any check from the central bank carries high risk as it shifts the control of the currency markets to the currency dealers many of whom are speculators.

Moreover in a country where the exporters are at the mercy of foreign importers high devaluation has to be shared with the buyers. The currency was allowed to depreciate by Rs10 in one go on Tuesday, when it should have been done at least in six weeks at two rupees/week.

It should have been managed in such a way that after a decline of Rs1.50 on day one the bank should have controlled the devaluation by Rs0.50/day. Like, the first devaluation of Rs1.50 should have been followed by another depreciation of Rs0.50 after two days and then Rs0.50 the next day.

In the second week it should have been ensured that rupee remains stable for two days before allowing it to decline by Rs1 by the end of second week, followed by systematic decline of Rs2 by the end of the third week.

This way the ten-rupee devaluation should have been completed by the end of the sixth week. The uncertainty in rupee value would have saved our exporters from the blackmail of foreign buyers, who would now ask for their piece in the pie.

Another point to ponder is that it has been decided that we are going to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package.

The IMF has already advised the present government to depreciate the rupee and let it float at real exchange value. Now that we have already depreciated the rupee even before placing an official request for the IMF assistance the Bretton Woods institution would ask for more.

Rupee depreciation should have been our bargaining chip in talks with the IMF. We have shown our extreme vulnerability even before formally asking for its assistance. Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar resisted this IMF demand and in fact brought down the dollar value from Rs104 to Rs94.

Massive devaluation of this magnitude turns into opportunity for those who have prior knowledge of this move.

The inside information is not passed for free. Anyone who bought $100,000 dollars worth Rs12.42 million on Monday saw the value of his greenback balloon to Rs13.4 million on Tuesday - an earning of one million rupees in one day. There should be a forensic audit of dollar trading on Monday to ascertain, who the recipients of insider information were.

It is obvious that the massive depreciation would increase the foreign debt in rupee terms by Rs900 billion. The rates of all imported goods would register sharp increase. Moreover, petroleum products, regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) would also become pricier.

This government has announced Rs44 billion subsidy package for the exporting industries.

The package basically aims to subsidise the high cost of RLNG used by Punjab-based exporters. Now that the rupee has depreciated further, the cost of RLNG would also increase, which means at least 10 percent increase in the subsidy for the exporting industries.

Would government absorb this increase or pass on the burden to Punjab industries?

This government did not pass on the recommended increase in petroleum product rates to the consumers, nor did it raise the electricity rates. After the current decline in rupee value the rates on both counts would have to be increased to the extent that may not be tolerated by the electorate.

Inflation will certainly go much above the government target, compelling the central bank to increase policy rate to double digits.

Increasing interest rates above 10 percent is also one of the IMF conditions.

As usual the blame for the devaluation and other declining financial fundamentals would be passed on to the previous government.

The economic planners conveniently forget that the previous regime earned kudos from the multilateral institution it is approaching for help.