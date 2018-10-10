PBC cheers IMF route

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Tuesday welcomed the government’s announcement to engage in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at stabilising the economy.

The PBC said it has already recommended the course to fix the economy in its 100-day economic agenda for the Incoming government issued before the general elections, “instead of trying to manage it from a series of short-term measures”.

“Recurring external account crises have forced successive governments to go to the IMF on 12 occasions in the past 28 years,” it said in a statement. “PBC also advocated a more determined and disciplined approach on this occasion to make this the last time that Pakistan has to resort to the IMF.”

The council said the country has de-industrialised prematurely, while manufacturing is growing at half the rate of its neighbours and so is the rate of investment.

“Pakistan’s share in world exports has declined, 80 percent of the GDP is represented by consumption and reliance on imports has grown,” it added.

PBC said the fiscal policy places disproportionate burden on a narrow base, high and non-cascading tariffs undermine local production and tax collection relies on imports and withholding taxes.

“Smuggling, under-invoicing and misdeclaration of imports is rampant,” it said. “Poorly negotiated trade agreements fail to protect Pakistan’s interests. As a result, not only have jobs been lost, Pakistan’s external and fiscal deficits have also grown.” The PBC advocates a ‘Make-n-Pakistan’ approach to reverse the trend.

The PBC urged the government to explore all available avenues to manage the crises before coming to a decision to approach the IMF.

“As a lender of the last resort with technical expertise, IMF has the capability of assisting Pakistan in overcoming the present difficulties.”

The PBC hopes that unlike previous programs the tax collection and fiscal deficit targets are set and smartly monitored.

“The primary KPI (key performance indicator) of tax collection should be tax revenue from new taxpayers in order to broaden the tax base,” PBC said. “The fiscal deficit measurement should exclude tax and other payments due by the government.”

The council also hopes that the fundamental flaws undermining local manufacturing are addressed and long-term policies are adopted to boost exports and import substitution.

“Unlike the previous occasion when Pakistan resorted to the IMF program, there is number of positives (at present),” the council said. “The security conditions are a lot better. Pakistan is not suffering from an acute power crisis.”

PBC said the rupee has already commenced a journey towards a realistic exchange rate. Borrowing costs are being adjusted to dampen demand. The new government enjoys a window of goodwill.

“Weighed against the positives, the global oil costs are rising and inflation is inevitable,” it said. “In that Pakistan is impacted as much as any oil importing country. Belt-tightening will, however, remain the need of the hour. Thus, better is that we enter into a well-structured IMF program than try to fend for ourselves.”