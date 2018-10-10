Wed October 10, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

Minister asks maritime fraternity to reinvest in industry

KARACHI: Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has invited industry stakeholders to cooperate for the development of the maritime industry, as the government plans to bring local ports at par with the biggest ports of the world in five years.

Speaking at a seminar on the occasion of World Maritime Day 2018, the minister said, “People in this industry made a lot of money, now is the time to re-invest back.”

He said shipping played a vital role in the economic development of the country and concerted efforts were needed to put Pakistan back on the global ports and shipping map. “Information technology (IT) and maritime affairs are the two sectors that will lead Pakistan’s economic and social prosperity going forward,” Zaidi added.

The minister said Karachi Port Trust (KPT) had the capacity to handle 150 million tons of cargo, but last year it handled only 50 million tons because of the congestion and encroachments on the exit points.

“I will be meeting with Sindh government to discuss these issues and hopefully things will improve going forward.”

Zaidi called upon the maritime community to join hands with the government in accelerating the pace of development work in ports and shipping and maritime sector.

“Maritime development of any country is one of the important indicators of national growth. Although, I believe that we have made great strides forward, complacency is not on the agenda and we are already taking steps to move into the year ahead for the betterment of shipping.”

He said steps were being taken to better fulfil future requirement for additional ports, modernisation of existing ports, aids to navigation, up-gradation of training facilities for seafarers, and bringing automation in our business processes to become compatible with the 21st century.

KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar said Karachi port in its own manner was endeavouring not only to be an active part of the maritime fraternity, but also be a leader in many fields as the prime port of the country.

Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) Chairman Theo Coliandris said over 80 percent of the global trade was seaborne and Pakistan’s share in global shipping trade was around 5.0 percent. “This would increase with the commissioning of new ports,” he added.

The World Maritime Day 2018 celebrations were organised by

KPT in collaboration with ICS, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and The Nautical Institute.

