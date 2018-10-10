Stocks bounce back as govt rings bailout bell

KARACHI: Stocks on Tuesday broke free from a six-day smack-down after the government came clean on its plans to engage International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout, giving investors hopes of stability down the line, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its market review said investors rejoiced the late night government decision that would help address the burgeoning external accounts. “Early proceedings were dominated by bulls as early morning rupee devaluation of 7-8 percent in the opening 45 minutes of the market pushed the index up by 1,100pts,” the brokerage said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market was driven upwards by a sharp depreciation in the rupee, which closed at Rs133.64/USD in the interbank market.

“We expect some profit-booking, but advise investors to accumulate banks because of the positive outlook on their operating environment,” Shumaila added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 1.60 percent or 606.55 points to close at 38,504.84 points, while its KSE-30 shares index went up 2.17 percent or 399.42 points to end at 18,804.30 points.

As many as 386 scrips were astir today, of which 202 moved up, 161 retreated, and 23 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 225.117 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 186.005 billion shares in the previous session. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said that stocks showed strong recovery led by scrips across-the-board as investors cheered government decision to opt for an IMF program for stabilisation and economic recovery. Mehanti said oil and banking stocks outperformed on surging global oil prices and higher banking spreads. “Auto, steel, and cement sectors underperformed on weak earnings outlook, record rupee depreciation and likely curtailment of CPEC projects. Late session buying on likely economic stability post IMF bailout helped the market to close bullish,” Mehanti added. The market from the word go was in the positive column and in first fifteen minutes index gained almost more than 200 points and during the session it went up by more than 1100 points and reached the session high of 39027 points. However, it closed with a gain of 606 points, where foreign investors sold their holdings after the domestic currency slid sharply. The rupee fell 7.5 percent, the second highest single-session slide recorded. The first slippage was witnessed in 1999 when the rupee slumped 10 percent in a day.

The rupee came under tremendous beating after the government finally announced that they will seek loans from the IMF, which might range between six to eight billion dollars to improve foreign exchange reserves and support balance of payment position. The highest gainers were Island Textile, up Rs84.00 to close at Rs1932.00/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs72.07 to finish at Rs1550.85/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Indus Motor Company, down Rs56.90 to close at Rs1109.59 /share, and Sapphire Textile, down Rs49.20 to close at Rs1111.64/share. Lotte Chemical registered the highest volumes with a turnover of 14.166 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.54 to close at Rs12.79/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, recording a turnover of 9.395 million shares, the scrip lost Rs1.01 to end at Rs25.30/share.