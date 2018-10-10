Dollar slips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: The dollar dipped against the yen on Tuesday on simmering anxiety about higher U.S. bond yields, the Sino-U.S. trade war and political turmoil in Europe.
The yen extended gains against the greenback to a fourth straight session, coming off an 11-month low of 114.55 yen per dollar reached on Thursday last week. "We have to pay close attention to the negative impact on stock markets of China´s economic outlook and long-term U.S. interest rates," said Kumiko Ishikawa, senior analyst at Sony Financial Holdings.
