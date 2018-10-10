Cement sales post 18.9pc growth in Sept

LAHORE: Domestic cement consumption bounced back in September 2018 after two months of lacklustre growth, registering a double digit increase compared with domestic consumption in the corresponding period of last year.

Sales grew 18.90 percent to 3.806 million tons in September 2018, as compared to 3.201 million tons in September 2017. Dispatches in the north increase by 3.34 percent to 2.450 million tons against 2.369 million tons in September 2017.

In the southern region, cement sales increased by 48.81 percent to 0.641 million tons from 0.431 million tons in the same month last year.

Exports from the north decreased 4.69 percent to 0.294 million tons against 0.308 million tons in September ‘17, whereas from the south exports increased 350.92 percent to 0.421 million tons from 0.093 million tons in September last year.

However, the industry closed the first quarter of this fiscal on a moderate note. In the July-September 2018 period, cement mills dispatched 10.813 million tons of the commodity, only 4.48 percent higher than 10.349 million tons cement dispatched during the corresponding period of last year.

This growth pales when compared with the high growth the industry maintained in the past five years. The growth in the first quarter does not even match the increase in the production capacity of the industry in 2018. It utilised only 79.75 percent of its capacity in the first quarter compared with average capacity utilisation of 87 percent during the previous three years.

Majority of cement capacity is located in the northern part of the country.

These mills remained under immense pressure in the first quarter.

They dispatched 7.151 million tons of cement during this period that was 4.94 percent less than the dispatches of 7.523 million tons during the same period last year. Exports from north also declined by 21.58 percent to 0.747 million tons compared to 0.953 million tons during first quarter of FY18.

Mills in the south were in the driving seat, as domestic consumption in the first quarter increased by 21.51 percent to 1.870 million tons from 1.539 million tons during the same period last year.

Exports also increased from this region by a whopping 212.13 percent to 1.044 million tons from only 0.334 million tons during July-Sep 2017.

The taxation on cement is highest in the region. Spokesman of the association urged the government to take concrete measures to reduce the taxes.