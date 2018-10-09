13th anniversary of October 8 quake observed

ISLAMABAD: The 13th anniversary of martyrs of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Special prayers were offered in the mosques at Fajr for the departed souls. Prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

It may be recalled that around one hundred thousand people had lost their lives in the massive earthquake measured at 7.6 on Richter scale. Most of the casualties had occurred in Azad Kashmir.

In AJK, 13th anniversary to pay tributes and commemoration to the martyrs and victims of catastrophic earthquake 2005 is being observed today.