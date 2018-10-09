Tue October 09, 2018
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 9, 2018

GB CM discusses problems of his area with PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman had his first meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Monday. Hafiz Hafeez who is heading Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government in GB discussed the problems and development projects for his area with the Prime Minister.

The sources told The News that the Chief Minister urged that the projects and developmental plans which were initiated by the previous government should be completed and funds for the same should be provided without any impediment. He reminded that GB experienced unprecedented development during last four years and it has become prominent hub for tourism in the country during these years.

Hafiz Hafeez recalled that the federal government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif generously supported GB and the area made remarkable progress during his period. The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the law and order situation in the area that is bordered with China and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) starts from the same area.

Sources pointed out that Chief Minister Hafiz Hafez met the prime minister with the permission of his leader Nawaz Sharif who asked him to agitate the problems of the people of GB with the administration. In the meanwhile sources pointed out that federal government has placed cut of rupees seven billion on the ongoing projects of GB while the annual budget of rupees 17 billion initially proposed by GB has been curtailed to rupees 15 billion.

