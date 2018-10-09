Complete shutdown against LG polls in IHK

SRINAGAR: Complete shutdown was observed in Occupied Kashmir on Monday in protest against the drama in the name of municipal and panchayat elections, as polling stations wore a deserted look with the people boycotting the farcical exercise.

The strike call was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik supported by other organisations, including the High Court Bar Association.

The authorities placed Hurriyat leaders including Geelani, Mirwaiz, Yasin, Qazi Yasir and others besides several activists under house arrest or in detention to ensure smooth conduct of the polling.

Various Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle International Sikh Federation and Sikh Students Federation are also boycotting the elections.

Meanwhile, curfew-like restrictions were imposed across the territory. Indian army police and paramilitary forces had been put in riot gear to deal with anti-India protests. Dozens of check-posts were established in Srinagar and the forces intensified frisking all across the valley. Besides motorbikes and private vehicles, pedestrians were subjected to vigorous checking at check points. Over 400 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in Kashmir for the election duty. The authorities also suspended mobile internet services in most parts of Held Kashmir.

Interestingly polling stations wear a deserted look in all wards of central and north Kashmir districts, during the first phase of municipal elections. According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,283 candidates were contesting in the 422 municipal wards on Monday.