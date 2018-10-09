Obituary

WANA: The former chairman of Zakat Department in South Waziristan, Pir Younas Shah, died of cardiac arrest here on Monday.

His funeral prayer was offered at Jata Qala located on Tank-Wana road.

A large number of people, including local tribal elders, traders, journalists, relatives and friends attended the funeral.

The deceased was the brother of Pir of Kani Yousaf Shah, paternal uncle of journalist Pir Zubair Shah and maternal uncle of Tank District Bar Association president Pir Abdul Ghaffar Shah.Qul will be held at Jata Qala.