Students’ body threatens protest

PESHAWAR: The members of the Muttahida Talaba Mahaz on Monday warned the government of launching a province-wide protest movement if a strict action was not taken against the police officials involved in torturing students of University of Peshawar (UoP) within 48 hours.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Bilal Buneri, Qayyum Shinwari, Ayub and others said they welcomed the formation of inquiry committee on the order of the chief minister to probe the torturing of students.

They also demanded the immediate removal of the police officials before initiating an inquiry into the incident.

The student leaders asked the government to remove the Director of Peace and Conflict Studies Hussain Shaheed Soharwardi from the committee.