North Waziristan people protest alleged funds embezzlement

PESHAWAR: The residents of North Waziristan on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Press Club to protest against the reported irregularities in the funds meant for their rehabilitation after the Zarb-e-Azb.

Led by Malik Ghulam Khan and Malik Nazar Din Khan, the protesters chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

The protesters marched on the road, asking the authorities to take notice of the irregularities. They said they left their houses for the restoration of peace. They said a survey was conducted to assess the damage to their houses and properties, but they were yet to be compensated.

They alleged that Customs officials created hurdles for the trucks carrying fruit at Ghulam Khan border town.