Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

National

BR
Bureau report
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lack of funds impeding new health projects: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah on Monday cited lack of funds as a primary issue to launch new projects in the health sector.

“Around 93 per cent of the total health budget is spent on paying salaries to employees. The rest is insufficient to cater to the needs of the healthcare issues,” he said while addressing a meeting.

He said the government had allocated Rs7.2 billion for the health sector in which Rs6.3 billion were paid to employees on account of salaries. “We have just Rs900 million to run

our daily operations, manage non-development expenditures and start new projects,” he elaborated.

The minister said the Health Ministry would do to improve the healthcare services across the province within the available resources. He said that improvement had been brought in the health sector in the previous five years but much more was needed to be done.

Hisham Inamullah said that framing a new health policy was on the cards to set targets and make a framework for achieving the same.

“We would work under the policy guidelines in the next five years to achieve the goal of providing improved healthcare facilities to the common man,” he added.

The minister said he had set two targets under the first 100-day plan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, frame a new health policy and to provide more facilities to the beneficiary of Sehat Insaf Card by including the treatment of other diseases in it.

He directed the District Health Officers (DHOs) to stop forthwith new recruitment in the Health Department. “You all are bound to inform me before appointing even a class-IV employee in the hospitals and other related offices in your respective districts,” the minister said.

The minister said the DHOs were directed to inform him about lack of staff, medicines and other equipment in hospitals in their respective districts and point out other problems to ensure better facilities to patients.

“The DHOs have been directed to report lack of staff in a week, unavailability or out of order machines in three weeks and identify loopholes in diagnostic, medicines and other related facilities in a month to remove such shortcomings,” he added.

About re-appointment of former members of Boards of Governors (BoGs), the minister said that such people were appointed on the basis of their previous performances or they met the criteria.

He defended the appointment of BoGs, saying improvement can be witnessed in hospitals after its introduction.

The minister rejected the reports that new BoGs were appointed by the federal government instead of provincial Health Department.

About issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to people of recently merged tribal districts, the minister said the provincial government would issue the cards but in the same breath expressed inability due to lack of required funds for the purpose.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape