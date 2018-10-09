Three killed in police encounter

HARIPUR: Three alleged criminals wanted by the Islamabad police were killed during an encounter while their fourth accomplice was injured, the police said.

According to Khalabat Township police, a contingent of Islamabad police had encounter with four people travelling in a motorcar on Tarbela Lake Road at around 3pm, which resulted in death of three while one of their alleged accomplices was injured.

The police said that a head constable of Sabzi Mandi police station of Islamabad police later identified as Ghazanfar also sustained injuries during the encounter.

The police said that the bodies of all the three were recovered from their car (Peshawar-N 9761) and shifted to DHQ Hospital while the condition of their accomplice Ashraf, resident of village Kailag Haripur, and head constable Ghazanfar was out of danger. Those killed in the encounter were identified as Abdullah Khan, resident of village Chiti Dhaki, Lal Hussain and Munir Hussain from Kurram Agency.

The SHO Khalabat said that Islamabad police had not informed the Khalabat Township police about the operation.