Tue October 09, 2018
MWB
M Waqar Bhatti
October 9, 2018

No threat from cyclone Luban to Pakistan: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday the tropical Cyclone Luban that has formed in the southwest Arabian Sea would not cause any damage to Pakistan.

It said that the cyclone’s centre was currently 1,508 kilometres southwest of Karachi and 1,430 kilometers south of Gwadar and it was moving towards southern Oman and Yemen coasts.

“The cyclonic storm which has been named Luban is expected to convert into a severe tropical cyclone during the next 24 hours, but it would not affect Pakistani coasts as it is moving towards Omani and Yemeni coasts,” Karachi Met Director Abdur Rashid told The News.

PMD officials said their Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre at Karachi was regularly monitoring the intensity and track of this weather system, and no threat was expected from the tropical cyclone, storm surge, strong winds or heavy rainfall to any part of Pakistan’s coastline.

Rashid said it was the third tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year, and another tropical cyclone was also brewing in the Bay of Bengal, which could cause rains and damage to Indian states, but Pakistani coasts would remain unaffected.

He said October and November were months of cyclone formation in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, but there were little chances of more cyclones forming after the current cyclonic activity.

According to the PMD official, a little increase in the temperature in the coastal areas of Pakistan, including Karachi, was expected in the coming days due to change in the wind direction and the halt in the sea breeze towards Pakistani coasts.

