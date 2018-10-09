Sushma asks Malaysia to extradite Zakir Naik

ISLAMABAD: Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has personally joined the efforts for getting Muslim preacher Zakir Naik extradited from Malaysia when she took up the matter with visiting Malaysia's minister of human resources M Kula Segaran on Monday in New Delhi.

According to media reports she failed in obtaining any assurance on this count. Malaysia is yet to take a call on extraditing Muslim preacher Zakir Naik to India and the matter could end up being decided by the country's courts, a senior Malaysian minister told external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj when she raised the issue during a meeting in Indian capital.

Zakir Naik, who left India in July, 2016, is wanted for terror and money laundering allegations. In January, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik. Malaysia's minister of human resources M Kula Segaran, who is on an Indian visit, said Swaraj sought Naik's early extradition during a meeting.

“She was asking for the latest on Zakir Naik, whether he will be deported from Malaysia. I did say that no final decision has been taken by the Malaysian government," he told an Indian wire service. He also told Swaraj that the Malaysian government could leave it to the courts to decide. Asked how the extradition request could progress according to Malaysia's laws, he said, "If the government decides to deport him, that is end of the matter for us, but Zakir Naik can still challenge (it). If the government decides not to deport, we can refer it to the court and ask the court to decide the matter."

Malaysia will ensure necessary "justice and fair-play" in the matter, he asserted. Asked if that means the court could end up deciding on his deportation, the Malaysian minister answered in the affirmative.

He added that first the cabinet led by Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad will decide. Naik, who is in Malaysia, in a statement published in Malaysian newspapers in July, had thanked Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad for examining his case from an "unbiased perspective".