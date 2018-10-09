Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sushma asks Malaysia to extradite Zakir Naik

ISLAMABAD: Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has personally joined the efforts for getting Muslim preacher Zakir Naik extradited from Malaysia when she took up the matter with visiting Malaysia's minister of human resources M Kula Segaran on Monday in New Delhi.

According to media reports she failed in obtaining any assurance on this count. Malaysia is yet to take a call on extraditing Muslim preacher Zakir Naik to India and the matter could end up being decided by the country's courts, a senior Malaysian minister told external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj when she raised the issue during a meeting in Indian capital.

Zakir Naik, who left India in July, 2016, is wanted for terror and money laundering allegations. In January, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik. Malaysia's minister of human resources M Kula Segaran, who is on an Indian visit, said Swaraj sought Naik's early extradition during a meeting.

“She was asking for the latest on Zakir Naik, whether he will be deported from Malaysia. I did say that no final decision has been taken by the Malaysian government," he told an Indian wire service. He also told Swaraj that the Malaysian government could leave it to the courts to decide. Asked how the extradition request could progress according to Malaysia's laws, he said, "If the government decides to deport him, that is end of the matter for us, but Zakir Naik can still challenge (it). If the government decides not to deport, we can refer it to the court and ask the court to decide the matter."

Malaysia will ensure necessary "justice and fair-play" in the matter, he asserted. Asked if that means the court could end up deciding on his deportation, the Malaysian minister answered in the affirmative.

He added that first the cabinet led by Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad will decide. Naik, who is in Malaysia, in a statement published in Malaysian newspapers in July, had thanked Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad for examining his case from an "unbiased perspective".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape