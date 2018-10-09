Tue October 09, 2018
AY
Asim Yasin
October 9, 2018

Major reshuffle in NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal made a major reshuffle in the top hierarchy of the Bureau on Monday with transfer and posting of its director generals and surrendered the officers who were posted in the NAB on deputation by the Establishment Division.

The NAB has posted Director General (HQ) Muhammad Abid Malik (BS-22) from NAB (HQ) Islamabad as Director General to Quetta, DG (HQ) Brigadier (R) Farooq Naseer Awan (BS-21) from NAB HQ Islamabad to NAB Karachi as DG, and DG NAB Karachi Muhammad Altaf Bawany from NAB Karachi to NAB (HQ), Islamabad as DG (A&P).

Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, Director (BS-20), performing duties as DG on own pay and scale, has been transferred from NAB Balochistan to NAB Sukkur as Director NAB Sukkur, Fayaz Ahamed Qureshi, who is Director in BS-20 in NAB Sukkur, has been summoned back to the NAB HQ in Islamabad for further posting and Ghulam Safdar, who is working as Additional Director in BS-19 in NAB Lahore, has been summoned back to the NAB HQ in Islamabad for further postings.

Nasir Iqbal, an officer of the FBR, presently working as Director General in NAB HQ on deputation, is surrendered to the Establishment Division.

Ahmad Jan Malik, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently working as a Director in NAB HQ on deputation, is also surrendered to the Establishment Division.

The NAB chairman has also allowed Sultan Mohammad Saleem, Director (T&R) at NAB HQ, to look after the work of the post of DG (T&R) at NAB HQ in addition to his own assignment with immediate effect and until further orders.

