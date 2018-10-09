11-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ off school building

KARACHI: A class-seven student died after falling off the second floor of his school building in Block-17 of Gulberg on Monday, according to a Samanabad police officer.

Police said that 11-year-old Habibullah Ismail fell off the second floor under mysterious circumstances, adding that the boy was taken to the Ziauddin Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His parents claimed that the boy did not jump from the school building and that someone had pushed him off the second floor. They held the school administration responsible for the incident.

Police officials who reached the scene and conducted their initial investigation said the minor, a resident of Block-16 in Federal B Area, apparently jumped off the school building.