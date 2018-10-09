Treason case: LHC asks Nawaz, Abbasi, journalist to submit replies

LAHORE: Former prime ministers and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as well as journalist Cyril Almeida, appeared before a full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday in connection with a petition, seeking high treason case against them under Article 6 of the Constitution.

The three-judge bench comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Masood Jahangir was hearing a petition, seeking treason case against Nawaz Sharif for tarnishing country’s sovereignty through an interview on Mumbai attacks and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for allegedly sharing information of National Security Council meeting with Nawaz Sharif, and Cyril Almeida for conducting a controversial interview and publishing it.

The bench directed both former PMs to submit their replies to the petition and asked the federal government to furnish a comprehensive report regarding what steps the cabinet division had taken against former premiers under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Courtroom No 6 was packed to the capacity as lawyers and political figures thronged to make their presence felt on the arrival of Nawaz Sharif.

As the proceedings commenced, Justice Naqvi asked Cyril Almeida’s counsel why did he (Almeida) not appear before the court despite issuance of notices. Almeida’s counsel replied they had not received court summons. Almeida’s counsel Ahmed Rauf told the court that during the last hearing, he had stated that he was informed over the phone about the petition and was not even aware of the content. Prior to Monday’s hearing, the lawyer had already filed written replies and comments on behalf of Almeida.

However, the court withdrew the non-bailable arrest warrant against Almeida, making it clear that warrants were issued only to secure his attendance. The bench also directed interior ministry to remove Cyril’s name from Exit Control List as well.

The court asked the deputy attorney general whether the federal government had taken any decision regarding the investigation in the case.

The court was told that the case pertained to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and they have to conduct an inquiry in the case.

“How this case pertains to Pemra? It seems you have not read the petition,” Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi remarked, adding that this is a sensitive case and attorney general himself should appear before the court.

“What action has the government taken with respect to Article 6?” Justice Jahangir asked.

Irked at the absence of the attorney general, Justice Naqvi ordered that he attend the next hearing on Oct 22 and submit a complete report on the matter.

Justice Naqvi also issued notice to the secretary for Ministry of Defence to submit para-wise comments regarding the accusations contained in the instant constitutional petition.

“Did you keep the promise you had made? Is Nawaz Sharif here,” Justice Naqvi asked PML-N’s senior advocate Naseer Ahmed Bhutta, who replied “we are always here in courts whether we were the prime minister, former prime minister, petitioner or even defendant.” To it, the court room burst into laughter. Justice Naqvi remarked in a lighter vein, “you are welcome here”.

Where is Nawaz Sharif, asked Justice Naqvi. At this, Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N’s counsel requested Nawaz Sharif to stand up. Nawaz Sharif stood up to show his presence in the courtroom.

The court, however, abstained from asking him to come up to the rostrum and explain his position and sought reply from him instead.

Nawaz, Abbasi and Almeida’s attendance was noted and all three respondents were ordered to submit written replies to the court and appear before the bench on Oct 22.